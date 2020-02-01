Watch the Bathurst 12 Hour IGTC opener live on Autosport Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Watch this weekend's Bathurst 12 Hour - the opening round of the 2020 Intercontinental GT Challenge - in full, live and for free, on Autosport 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sportscar Worldwide Watch the Bathurst 12 Hour IGTC opener live on Autosport https://t.co/FuMxzbMFCw 8 minutes ago Autosport Watch the Bathurst 12 Hour #IGTC opener live on Autosport https://t.co/MqyfOmtEWs 12 minutes ago