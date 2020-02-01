Global  

Xavier snaps No. 10 Seton Hall's 10-game winning streak in statement road win

FOX Sports Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Xavier snaps No. 10 Seton Hall's 10-game winning streak in statement road winForward Tyrique Jones was a man among boys against Seton Hall. The Xavier senior scored 19 points and pulled down 18 rebounds. Seton Hall's loss was its first in Big East play this season.
