Lampard pleased with Caballero as Rudiger stands tall for Chelsea

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Frank Lampard felt Willy Caballero had no chance with either of Leicester City’s goals as Chelsea earned a “well-fought” away point at one of their top-four rivals. Having started the FA Cup tie at Hull City the previous weekend, goalkeeper Caballero surprisingly kept his place – picked ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga – for the Premier […]

