The enduring magic of Super Bowl commercials

There have been more than 1,600 ads to air during the Super Bowl since 1989. What is different about this year's batch?

CBS4 Goes Behind The Scenes Of ‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020’ Interactive Special Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020 returns with another interactive countdown special where viewers will be able to vote live for their favorite Super Bowl...

cbs4.com 3 days ago Also reported by • USATODAY.com

