Xavier snaps No. 10 Seton Hall’s 10-game winning streak in statement road win

FOX Sports Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Xavier snaps No. 10 Seton Hall’s 10-game winning streak in statement road winForward Tyrique Jones was a man among boys against Seton Hall. The Xavier senior scored 19 points and pulled down 18 rebounds. Seton Hall's loss was its first in Big East play this season.
Recent related news from verified sources

Jones leads Xavier over No. 10 Seton Hall, win streak ends.

Jones leads Xavier over No. 10 Seton Hall, win streak ends.No. 10 Seton Hall's 10 game winning streak is over
FOX Sports

Xavier vs. Seton Hall odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 1 predictions from computer on 22-13 run

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Xavier vs. Seton Hall game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

