Bruno Fernandes greets Ruben Neves in tunnel ahead of Man Utd debut

Daily Star Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes greets Ruben Neves in tunnel ahead of Man Utd debutBruno Fernandes said hello to some familiar faces including Ruben Neves and Rui Patricio ahead of his Manchester United debut against Wolves at Old Trafford
News video: Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps

Bruno Fernandes: I want to follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps 00:44

 Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes says he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Portugual teammate Cristiano Ronaldo following his move to Old Trafford. Fernandes completed his move to the Premier League from Sporting Lisbon on Thursday - following the same path as five-time Ballon d'Or...

Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes [Video]Solskjaer happy to have secured signing of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is pleased to have finally secured the signature of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Man United agree deal for Bruno Fernandes

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Manchester United agree a deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes, subject to a medical and the agreement of..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published


Paper Talk: Man Utd switch playmaker targets after fatal Bruno Fernandes blow; Chelsea eye Kepa replacement

Man Utd have switched their playmaker targets after missing out on Bruno Fernandes, while Chelsea are eyeing a shock replacement for Kepa. The post Paper...
Team Talk Also reported by •Daily Star

Bruno Fernandes behaviour 'concerns' Sporting chief as Man Utd transfer drags on

Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes is said to be causing a problem in the Sporting Lisbon dressing room as his transfer saga drags on
Daily Star

