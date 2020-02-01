Global  

Former Blue Jays all-star Tony Fernandez in critical condition with kidney disease

CBC.ca Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Former Blue Jays infielder Tony Fernandez is in critical condition in a Florida hospital due to complications from a kidney disease. The five-time all-star was part of Toronto's World Series-winning team in 1993.
