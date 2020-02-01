Jonny Bairstow says England will keep looking for ways to evolve as Cricket World Cup winners prepare for South Africa series
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () Jonny Bairstow says it will take some time for the England to be back at their best in the one-day format of the game. The last competitive ODI fixture was the World Cup final last July, when England beat New Zealand in a thrilling match that was decided by a super over. They are currently […]
Eddie Jones denied England's sluggish first-half performance in their 24-17 loss against France was the consequence of a World Cup hangover. Jonny May's brace of tries after the break couldn't drag England back from a shocking start in their Guinness Six Nations opener, with Jones' men conceded 24...