Jonny Bairstow says England will keep looking for ways to evolve as Cricket World Cup winners prepare for South Africa series

talkSPORT Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Jonny Bairstow says it will take some time for the England to be back at their best in the one-day format of the game. The last competitive ODI fixture was the World Cup final last July, when England beat New Zealand in a thrilling match that was decided by a super over. They are currently […]
