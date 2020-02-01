Quinn Hughes' 1st NHL OT goal seals Canucks' 5th consecutive win

Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory.



