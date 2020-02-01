Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Quinn Hughes' 1st NHL OT goal seals Canucks' 5th consecutive win

Quinn Hughes' 1st NHL OT goal seals Canucks' 5th consecutive win

CBC.ca Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into overtime, and the visiting Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday for their fifth consecutive victory.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Hughes, Schaller lead Canucks past Islanders 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders...
Seattle Times

Hughes, Virtanen lead streaking Canucks past Sharks, 5-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, Jake Virtanen put Vancouver ahead and the first-place Canucks scored four unanswered goals in...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MyCityBeat

MyCityBeat Quinn Hughes’ 1st NHL OT goal seals Canucks’ 5th consecutive win https://t.co/aOw5izsKTH https://t.co/UDGLZw0a3a 26 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Quinn Hughes' 1st NHL OT goal seals Canucks' 5th consecutive win - National Hockey League News -… https://t.co/ksueYrIQtq 30 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/WmknCTH63i Quinn Hughes scored twice, including his eighth of the season 42 seconds into overtime, and… https://t.co/zTqeIeeTzD 31 minutes ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Quinn Hughes’ 1st NHL OT goal seals Canucks’ 5th consecutive win | CBC Sports https://t.co/oY1fiZrOZJ 32 minutes ago

NucksHockey

Nucks Hockey Quinn Hughes' 1st NHL OT goal seals Canucks' 5th consecutive win https://t.co/ApYcM583xN 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.