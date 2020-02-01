Global  

McMahon, No. 6 Cardinals beat Wolfpack 77-57 for road win

FOX Sports Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
McMahon, No. 6 Cardinals beat Wolfpack 77-57 for road winRyan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points, helping sixth-ranked Louisville beat North Carolina State 77-57
McMahon, No. 6 Cardinals beat Wolfpack 77-57 for road win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ryan McMahon made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points, helping sixth-ranked Louisville beat North Carolina State 77-57 on...
Seattle Times

