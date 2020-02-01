Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' as tribute to Kobe Bryant at Lakes game
Saturday, 1 February 2020 () It was an emotional moment during the halftime of the Lakers game when Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sang "See You Again" to a packed stadium, in honour of late NBA star Kobe Bryant.The tribute happened at halftime on Friday, during...
Harry How/Getty Images On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in LA — the first game since Kobe Bryant's sudden death. Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people. The Lakers'...
According to CNN, On Friday The Los Angeles Lakers paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.
It was at the Staples Center in L.A., during the team's first game since the NBA legend, his daughter and 7 others died..
The Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs collaborated on a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at the beginning of their game Sunday, with each team dribbling... CBC.ca Also reported by •The Wrap •Just Jared •USATODAY.com
Tweets about this
serenity cash RT @SportsInsider: Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday's Lakers game h… 4 hours ago
UnbFacts Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing ‘See You Again’ in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday’s Lakers g… https://t.co/9dPjAf0JnX 5 hours ago
NBA News Now Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday's Lakers g… https://t.co/AUIUvpeUqp 5 hours ago
Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant a… https://t.co/n670OeGL0m 5 hours ago
Márcio M. Silva Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday's Lakers g… https://t.co/OeIoDqk8ic 6 hours ago
HP Targeting, Inc. Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday's Lakers g… https://t.co/Xy0tIAXpNr 6 hours ago
Sports Insider Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday's Lakers g… https://t.co/TgF3u8xiBQ 6 hours ago