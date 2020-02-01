Global  

Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' as tribute to Kobe Bryant at Lakes game

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
It was an emotional moment during the halftime of the Lakers game when Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sang "See You Again" to a packed stadium, in honour of late NBA star Kobe Bryant.The tribute happened at halftime on Friday, during...
News video: Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth Sing 'See You Again' In Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Wiz Khalifa, Charlie Puth Sing 'See You Again' In Tribute To Kobe Bryant 00:32

 Harry How/Getty Images On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers faced the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center in LA — the first game since Kobe Bryant's sudden death. Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people. The Lakers'...

