Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' as tribute to Kobe Bryant at Lakes game

serenity cash RT @SportsInsider: Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday's Lakers game h… 4 hours ago UnbFacts Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing ‘See You Again’ in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday’s Lakers g… https://t.co/9dPjAf0JnX 5 hours ago NBA News Now Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday's Lakers g… https://t.co/AUIUvpeUqp 5 hours ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Business Insider - Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant a… https://t.co/n670OeGL0m 5 hours ago Márcio M. Silva Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday's Lakers g… https://t.co/OeIoDqk8ic 6 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday's Lakers g… https://t.co/Xy0tIAXpNr 6 hours ago Sports Insider Watch Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth sing 'See You Again' in an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant at Friday's Lakers g… https://t.co/TgF3u8xiBQ 6 hours ago KB-encantadia(Team Amihan💙)_MaryGrace{Che} Occeña RT @gmanews: Charlie Puth, Wiz Khalifa sing 'See You Again' as tribute to Kobe Bryant during Lakers game https://t.co/qV2L4fpdhx 6 hours ago