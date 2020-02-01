Petry, Price lead Canadiens past Panthers 4-0 Saturday, 1 February 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Jeff Petry had four assists, Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 4-0

Recent related news from verified sources Petry, Price lead Canadiens past Panthers 4-0 MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry had four assists, Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 on Saturday. Nick Suzuki,...

