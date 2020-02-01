Manek scores 30, leads Oklahoma past Oklahoma State 82-69



Recent related videos from verified sources Oklahoma State Department of Health to provide update on Coronavirus on Wednesday The Oklahoma State Department of Health will provide an update on the Coronavirus investigation after two people were tested. 2 Works for You's Gitzel Puente has more details. Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:01Published 3 days ago State health department awaiting coronavirus test results on 2 patients State health department awaiting coronavirus test results on 2 patients Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 00:29Published 4 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Manek leads Oklahoma past Mississippi State 63-62 OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brady Manek scored 18 points, and Oklahoma defeated Mississippi State 63-62 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday. Alondes Williams...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Manek leads Oklahoma past Mississippi State 63-62 Brady Manek scored 18 points to help Oklahoma defeat Mississippi State 63-62 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

FOX Sports 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this