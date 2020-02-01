Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson and Troy Polamalu elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson and Troy Polamalu elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

FOX Sports Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Edgerrin James, Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson and Troy Polamalu elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published < > Embed
News video: Don’t worry Browns fans, Art Modell was not selected for the Hall of Fame

Don’t worry Browns fans, Art Modell was not selected for the Hall of Fame 01:33

 Browns fans, rejoice! Former owner Art Modell will have to wait another year to be considered for the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he was passed for selection into the Class of 2020 Centennial Slate.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Buccaneers super fan 'Big Nasty' to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame [Video]Buccaneers super fan 'Big Nasty' to be inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Buccaneers super fan Keith "Big Nasty" Kunzig got the good news Friday afternoon in Miami.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:23Published

NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58 [Video]NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58

NFL Hall of Fame Defensive End Chris Doleman Dead at 58 The hall's president and CEO, David Baker, says the 15-year veteran died after a long battle with cancer. David Baker, via statement The Vikings..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady helps make the case for Troy Polamalu to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame

TB12 explains why Polamalu should be in the Hall of Fame
CBS Sports

Pro Football Hall of Fame 2020 election: Troy Polamalu, Isaac Bruce, Edgerrin James among players to get in

The NFL's modern-era inductees for 2020 were announced on Saturday, completing the largest class in history
CBS Sports Also reported by •ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Clandersman7

Chad Landers RT @AdamSchefter: The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020: 🏈S Troy Polamalu 🏈RB Edgerrin James 🏈S Steve Atwater 🏈G Steve Hutchinson 🏈W… 4 seconds ago

bushido49ers

🅑🅛🅐🅒🅚 Bʀᴜᴄᴇ Wᴀʏɴᴇ 🏴⚛️🌹 #TheFandomMenace RT @footballdudesLA: The 2020 Hall of Fame Class ⭐: ▪ Troy Polamalu ▪ Edgerrin James ▪ Steve Atwater ▪ Isaac Bruce ▪ Steve Hutchinson http… 21 seconds ago

Baker37Josh

joshbaker RT @SNFonNBC: Introducing the 5 Modern-Era Class of 2020 @ProFootballHOF inductees! 💍 Troy Polamalu 💍 Edgerrin James 💍 Steve Atwater 💍 Is… 22 seconds ago

AndrewRobertLow

Andrew Low RT @MySportsUpdate: HOF Class of 2020 will be announced tonight: The finalists: *Troy Polamalu *Reggie Wayne *Torry Holt *John Lynch *Ed… 36 seconds ago

SmmrHghlndFlls

Nick @philgrupe And he did make it! The inductees are as follows: - Edgerrin James - Steve Atwater - Troy Polamalu - Isa… https://t.co/KbS9kUFD8W 38 seconds ago

Born_To_HTTR

Mr. Carlson Roots For Washington @AdamSchefter -Troy Polamalu 👍🏻 -Edgerrin James 👎🏻 -Steve Atwater 👎🏻 -Steve Hutchinson 👎🏻 -Isaac Bruce 👎🏻 But, con… https://t.co/hFSvhcr8vg 42 seconds ago

footballdudesLA

The Football Dudes The 2020 Hall of Fame Class ⭐: ▪ Troy Polamalu ▪ Edgerrin James ▪ Steve Atwater ▪ Isaac Bruce ▪ Steve Hutchinson https://t.co/FBQtbZ2IG4 44 seconds ago

AldoStrada

Aldo Strada Edgerrin James & Steve Atwater are border line HOFers too. Great careers but Hall of Fame....Lynch and Zach Thomas… https://t.co/Nu0nkA2B90 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.