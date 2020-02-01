Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray wins AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year; Chandler Jones second for defensive award

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray wins AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year; Chandler Jones second for defensive award

azcentral.com Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray finally got some recognition for his late-season play, but teammate and NFL sacks leader Chandler Jones fell a few votes shy.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire [Video]Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire

Longtime Giants QB Eli Manning to Retire. The 39-year-old two-time Super Bowl MVP will officially make the announcement on Friday. He steps away from the NFL after 16 seasons and two championships with..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:19Published

Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Hints at Playing in MLB [Video]Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Hints at Playing in MLB

Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray Hints at Playing in MLB The Heisman Trophy winner was taken first overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2018, he was also selected in the first round of the MLB..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NFL Honors: Cardinals' Kyler Murray wins Offensive Rookie of the Year, beating out Josh Jacobs, A.J. Brown

The first-overall pick took home OROY honors on Saturday night after an impressive season
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kyler Murray beaten out for NFL Rookie of the Year by 49ers' Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa, Kyler Murray, A,J. Brown, Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders were the five finalists for the award.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this

ClamDigger1414

Clamdigger1414 RT @DeniseAnnFrant3: Kyler Murray wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award https://t.co/iWYEBquDGk via @247sports #QBU Baby Boomer Kyle… 3 minutes ago

DeniseAnnFrant3

Denise Frantz🏈🏀⚾🎱🎳🏆 Kyler Murray wins NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award https://t.co/iWYEBquDGk via @247sports #QBU Baby Boomer Kyler☝☝ 3 minutes ago

boodster

Shake Belton RT @azcsports: Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray wins AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year; Chandler Jones second for defensive award https:… 4 minutes ago

DaxOMillion

DaxOMillion RT @247Sports: After following Baker Mayfield as an Oklahoma Sooners Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft, Kyler M… 5 minutes ago

kiii3news

KIII 3 News Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was named the 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year on Saturday. https://t.co/WiIP3RinaU 13 minutes ago

azcsports

azcentral sports Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray wins AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year; Chandler Jones second for defensive awa… https://t.co/ydtDI5wyBD 20 minutes ago

casanovaguri

tony a RT @WFMY: Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was named the 2019 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year on Saturday. https://t.co/iTBUq0OnRP 22 minutes ago

247Sports

247Sports After following Baker Mayfield as an Oklahoma Sooners Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft… https://t.co/prYtJOPDAP 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.