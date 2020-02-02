Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Reece James has described Frank Lampard as a “legend” and has underlined his desire to repay the faith shown in him by the Chelsea FC boss. James has found himself as a regular fixture in the Blues team this season and he has been earning plenty of praise for the strong performances he has shown […]



The post Reece James: What I really think about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

