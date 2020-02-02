Global  

Reece James: What I really think about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Reece James has described Frank Lampard as a “legend” and has underlined his desire to repay the faith shown in him by the Chelsea FC boss. James has found himself as a regular fixture in the Blues team this season and he has been earning plenty of praise for the strong performances he has shown […]

The post Reece James: What I really think about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC appeared first on The Sport Review.
Tweets about this

Meda45686338

Meda Reece James: What I really think about Frank Lampard he killed the club 4 minutes ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Reece James: What I really think about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC https://t.co/WeerUt4cqk https://t.co/iI38JZi72C 12 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Reece #James: What I really think about Frank Lampard at Chelsea FC - The Sport Review #ChelseaFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/RuBwLJxaRz 24 minutes ago

ChelseaTajO

T.O.O RT @OliviaBuzaglo: Really enjoyed that game today. Coulda won it, coulda lost it. Draw was a fair result in the end. Thought Kante was bac… 9 hours ago

OliviaBuzaglo

Olivia Buzaglo Really enjoyed that game today. Coulda won it, coulda lost it. Draw was a fair result in the end. Thought Kante wa… https://t.co/iUePp3LDZe 10 hours ago

Kevin_N_Nelson

Kevin Nelson Reece James is really good, best player for Chelsea in that half. What’s the deal with England being a factory for right backs? 11 hours ago

cdonaghy96

Charlie Donaghy What a player Reece James is!!Unbelievable delivery 🙌 Kante has been back to his best which is great to see. Really… https://t.co/4s1qR1rpXT 11 hours ago

Nickyh_yiddo

Nick Homewood What a quality player that Reece James is, really good talent 👌🏼 #LEICHE 12 hours ago

