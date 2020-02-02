Jordyn Huitema lights up Jamaica to help Canada advance to Olympic qualifier semis Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Teenager Jordyn Huitema scored five goals and Janine Beckie added three more as Canada hammered Jamaica 9-0 Saturday to qualify for the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship with one group game remaining. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Huitema has 5 goals and Canada downs Jamaica 9-0 EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jordyn Huitema scored five goals and Canada earned a spot in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifying tournament with a 9-0...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago





Tweets about this MyCityBeat Jordyn Huitema lights up Jamaica to help Canada advance to Olympic qualifier semis https://t.co/sobYpSeOVd https://t.co/ggnsSO2Ual 15 minutes ago Montrealtimes Jordyn Huitema lights up Jamaica to help Canada advance to Olympic qualifier semis | CBC Sports https://t.co/elE4FLRscy 15 minutes ago