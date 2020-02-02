Global  

Jordyn Huitema lights up Jamaica to help Canada advance to Olympic qualifier semis

CBC.ca Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Teenager Jordyn Huitema scored five goals and Janine Beckie added three more as Canada hammered Jamaica 9-0 Saturday to qualify for the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship with one group game remaining.
Huitema has 5 goals and Canada downs Jamaica 9-0

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Jordyn Huitema scored five goals and Canada earned a spot in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Women’s Qualifying tournament with a 9-0...
