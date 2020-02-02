Global  

Australian Open: Surprise-package Sofia Kenin in dreamland after stunning

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Australian Open: Surprise-package Sofia Kenin in dreamland after stunning*Melbourne:* America's Sofia Kenin stunned two-time Major champion Garbine Muguruza to win the Australian Open on Saturday, completing a surprise run where she has come from nowhere to win her first Grand Slam title. At 21 years and 80 days, Kenin is 22 days younger than Japan's Naomi Osaka when she won the title last year. Kenin...
