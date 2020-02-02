Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Australian Open: Why Novak Djokovic loves family hugs and a fig tree

Australian Open: Why Novak Djokovic loves family hugs and a fig tree

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* A strict vegetarian diet, spiritual guru and family hugging-sessions aren't methods employed by most athletes, but they have helped Novak Djokovic turn himself into one of the most feared tennis players on the planet -- and perhaps the best in history. The enigmatic Serb has distinguished himself with his willingness...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

firstpost

Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: @DjokerNole @ThiemDomi The set was back on serve for a grand total of one game, as @ThiemDomi breaks to regain his adv… 1 minute ago

BigOtrivia

The Oracle Why do Australian crowds dislike Djokovic so ? In every match of the Aus open, his opponent has had 80% support.… https://t.co/soX4j23Grt 2 minutes ago

FirstpostSports

Firstpost Sports @DjokerNole @ThiemDomi The set was back on serve for a grand total of one game, as @ThiemDomi breaks to regain his… https://t.co/QqBx9Fir1d 2 minutes ago

thefield_in

The Field #AusOpen Thiem leads 5-4 in the second set. The Austrian breaks back and will now serve for the second set. Djok… https://t.co/oaJG5gWTKw 2 minutes ago

prasadgundca200

prasadgundca200 Australian Open 2020 live streaming: Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem final start time, live telecast | 2022117 |… https://t.co/6mBuoAHSLM 2 minutes ago

SamcUrr18313633

TV SPORTS HD Dominic Thiem vs Novak Djokovic Live Stream Free Online . . GO Live 🔴 -> https://t.co/Jn56qwoOBT GO Live 🔴 ->… https://t.co/99i9hiWyGx 2 minutes ago

SamcUrr18313633

TV SPORTS HD Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem Live Streaming Free Online . . GO Live 🔴 -> https://t.co/Jn56qwoOBT GO Live 🔴 ->… https://t.co/A7IUL6ybBP 2 minutes ago

HTSportsNews

HT Sports #AusOpen | Thiem breaks again! He will now serve for the 2nd set against Djokovic in the Australian Open final Fol… https://t.co/C1PwAnfHTj 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.