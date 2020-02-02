Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > EPL: Mohamed Salah's strikes help Liverpool rule

EPL: Mohamed Salah's strikes help Liverpool rule

Mid-Day Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
*London:* Liverpool surged a massive 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Southampton as Leicester and Chelsea consolidated their place in the top four in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the King Power. Mohamed Salah scored twice as the champions-elect equalled a Premier League record with a 20th straight...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool Should Sell Mohamed Salah And Buy Jadon Sancho Because... | #HotTakes [Video]Liverpool Should Sell Mohamed Salah And Buy Jadon Sancho Because... | #HotTakes

With Sancho rumoured to be wanted by most top clubs in Europe should Liverpool get rid of Salah and bring in the Englishaman! !

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 16:14Published

Madame Tussauds measure up Mo Salah for wax figure [Video]Madame Tussauds measure up Mo Salah for wax figure

Madame Tussauds London have announced that they are creating a wax figure of Liverpool and Egypt forward Mo Salah, which will be unveiled at the attraction later this year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:16Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0

Salah scores 2 as EPL leader Liverpool beats Southampton 4-0Mohamed Salah has scored twice as Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 to move 22 points clear in the English Premier League
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.