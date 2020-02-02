EPL: Mohamed Salah's strikes help Liverpool rule

*London:* Liverpool surged a massive 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 win over Southampton as Leicester and Chelsea consolidated their place in the top four in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the King Power. Mohamed Salah scored twice as the champions-elect equalled a Premier League record with a 20th straight ...



