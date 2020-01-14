Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player

Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Jacksonville Jaguars' Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year prize on Saturday, while the National Football League's Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors went to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMBC - Published < > Embed
News video: Chiefs' Dustin Colquitt could win one of leagues's most prestigious honors

Chiefs' Dustin Colquitt could win one of leagues's most prestigious honors 01:04

 For Chiefs player Dustin Colquitt, the nerves are starting on Saturday. That's when he could win one of the league's most prestigious honors.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL's Walter Payton Man Of The Year Candidates Visit Miami Boys & Girls Club [Video]NFL's Walter Payton Man Of The Year Candidates Visit Miami Boys & Girls Club

CBS4's Mike Cugno shares the good work these young men did for the community Friday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:43Published

Greatest Players in College Football History [Video]Greatest Players in College Football History

Greatest Players in College Football History ESPN recently revealed its list of the top 150 players in the 150-year history of college football. The top 11 players in college football history were..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NFL Honors: Jaguars' Calais Campbell named 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Campbell's foundation helps young children in need overcome their circumstances
CBS Sports

Walter Payton Man Of The Year Candidates Visit Boys & Girls Club

With Super Bowl 54 approaching, all 32 candidates for the Walter Payton  'Man of the Year' award were in Miami at the Boys & Girls Club for a good cause.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this

LarryLeClair14

Larry LeClair RT @ActionNewsJax: Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. https://t.co/v5MGpz2lX1 11 minutes ago

spat_47

Adam Spatafora RT @RapSheet: The biggest award of the night goes to #Jaguars DL Calais Campbell. He wins the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. 13 minutes ago

hustlechowin

hustlechowinMop RT @Reuters: Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player https://t.co/1VRQMQvPnd https://t.co/wIjarhIxXT 1 hour ago

marycsquared

marycsquared RT @Demetrius82: #Jaguars DL Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell)wins 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year award #WPMOY I cannot think of a bet… 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.