Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Marner pots OT winner as Leafs edge Sens

Marner pots OT winner as Leafs edge Sens

CBC.ca Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Mitch Marner scored on a power play at 3:54 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Saturday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

leaftweets1

leaftweets Marner pots OT winner as Leafs edge Sens https://t.co/q5CvGi4g3V 28 minutes ago

schizoidman

Emmett Shane Poetic justice as #Marner pots the OT winner after drawing a #Senators penalty. #Leafs #NHL https://t.co/PHzpfseKaq 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.