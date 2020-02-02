Global  

Marner's power-play goal in OT leads Toronto over Senators

FOX Sports Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Marner's power-play goal in OT leads Toronto over SenatorsMitch Marner scored on a power play at 3:54 of overtime, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators
Larkin blows through entire Senators team for spectacular goal [Video]Larkin blows through entire Senators team for spectacular goal

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin takes the puck and does it all himself, blowing by all 4 members of the Senators before beating Marcus Hogberg for a spectacular power-play goal

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:00Published


TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner scored on a power play at 3:54 of overtime, leading the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports•CBC.ca

Dark09346256

Dark RT @SportsCentre: OT HERO: Mitch Marner scores the winning goal on the power play as the #MapleLeafs defeat the #Senators 2-1 in overtime.… 14 minutes ago

MLB_News247

MLB &NHL News Now Marner's power-play goal in OT leads Toronto over Senators - National Hockey League News - https://t.co/hlcV0sLxei https://t.co/YwWqxJo7n5 26 minutes ago

leaftweets1

leaftweets Marner's power-play goal in OT leads Toronto over Senators https://t.co/PtKJN35H6t 35 minutes ago

MyLeafsReport

My#1LeafsReport RT @NHLdotcom: Mitchell Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:06 remaining in overtime to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory against the S… 1 hour ago

NHLdotcom

NHL.com Mitchell Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:06 remaining in overtime to give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory agai… https://t.co/b6sS1Vkzww 1 hour ago

SportsCentre

SportsCentre OT HERO: Mitch Marner scores the winning goal on the power play as the #MapleLeafs defeat the #Senators 2-1 in over… https://t.co/yAyXj00fNh 1 hour ago

le_affan

le_affan Marner, who has been rather mediocre all night, scores the winning goal an a four forward power play. Lucky win in… https://t.co/wo2KCI1nIp 1 hour ago

MikeEx80

🏒🥅 Mike SCORES! GAME OVER! LEAFS WIN! Mitch Marner puts it in the back of the Sens net for the Power Play, Game Winning… https://t.co/TWmCtVpAaZ 1 hour ago

