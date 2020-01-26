Super Bowl LIV: Synopsis of Chiefs' progression this season

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

3 Reasons the Chiefs are Here THEY HAVE THE BEST QB The Ravens' Lamar Jackson may be the MVP, but Patrick Mahomes has been the most electric player over the past two seasons. He is 27-8, playoffs included, with 87 touchdown passes as a starting quarterback. The Chiefs have great speed and weapons everywhere but Mahomes makes it go. They believe that they can win any game Mahomes plays. He led them back from a 24-0 deficit against the Texans in the divisional round and a 10-0 deficit against the Titans in the AFC Championship Game. He threw eight touchdown passes and peeled off that incredible TD run that looks more remarkable every time it's replayed. Mahomes has thrown 11 touchdown passes and no interceptions in four career playoff games. 👓 View full article

