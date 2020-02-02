No. 9 Duke beats Syracuse 97-88; Carey another double-double Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Vernon Carey Jr. had 26 points and a season-high 17 rebounds for the 10th double-double of his freshman season and No. 9 Duke beat Syracuse 97-88

