Sources: MRI for Nets' Irving after knee injury

ESPN Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving will have an MRI on his right knee Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, after suffering a sprain in the fourth quarter of the Nets' 113-107 loss to the Wizards in Washington on Saturday night.
Recent related news from verified sources

Nets' Kyrie Irving's MRI reveals sprained right knee ligament, but will avoid surgery

The news could have been far worse for the Nets' star point guard, who was injured Saturday night against the Wizards and will be re-evaluated in a week.
Newsday


