Pastrnak’s NHL-best 38th goal caps 6-1 Bruins romp past Wild

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — NHL scoring leader David Pastrnak matched his career high with his 38th goal, Torey Krug scored twice and the Boston Bruins had three power-play goals in the second period to surge past the Minnesota Wild 6-1 Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who […]
