Crystal Palace news: Vicente Guaita message, stark VAR verdict, Joel Ward speaks out on decision
Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Crystal Palace lost 1-0 against Sheffield United on their return to Premier League action following the January transfer window, with Vicente Guaita's error proving costly
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
Hodgson: I don't blame Guaita 04:49
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admits he felt 'sad' for Vicente Guaita after the goalkeeper's bizarre own-goal gifted Sheffield United the win.
