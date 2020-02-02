Global  

Crystal Palace news: Vicente Guaita message, stark VAR verdict, Joel Ward speaks out on decision

Football.london Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Crystal Palace news: Vicente Guaita message, stark VAR verdict, Joel Ward speaks out on decisionCrystal Palace lost 1-0 against Sheffield United on their return to Premier League action following the January transfer window, with Vicente Guaita's error proving costly
 Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson admits he felt 'sad' for Vicente Guaita after the goalkeeper's bizarre own-goal gifted Sheffield United the win.

