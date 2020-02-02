Global  

‘A very talented player’: Sky Sports pundit discusses new Man United signing

The Sport Review Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Jamie Redknapp believes that Manchester United have bagged themselves a “very, very talented player” in the form of Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international signed for Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon last week as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his options in midfield ahead of the second part of the campaign. Fernandes arrives at Old […]

News video: Solskjaer: Fernandes is a top player

Solskjaer: Fernandes is a top player 02:55

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised new signing Bruno Fernandes but was disappointed his side couldn't break down Wolves during their 0-0 draw in the Premier League.

