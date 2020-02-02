Global  

Diogo Dalot fires warning at Man United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The Sport Review Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Diogo Dalot has warned Aaron Wan-Bissaka that he is out to do what he can to replace him in the Manchester United starting line-up. The 22-year-old Wan-Bissaka has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team all season after having signed for the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window. Right-back […]

The post Diogo Dalot fires warning at Man United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka appeared first on The Sport Review.
