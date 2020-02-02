Hindu group leader shot dead in Lucknow Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The president of right-wing outfit Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha was allegedly shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday morning at around 6.30am. 👓 View full article

