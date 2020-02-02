Guardiola unworried about Sterling form amid goalless run
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola backed Raheem Sterling despite the forward’s dip in form to begin 2020. Sterling is without a goal in seven games this year, having last netted against Wolves on December 27. The forward has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season and Guardiola said he was unconcerned about Sterling’s form […]
