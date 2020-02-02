Global  

Live Blog, 5th T20I: India vs New Zealand

IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of 5th T20I between India and New Zealand
News video: India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis

India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis 01:33

 Indian cricket team arrived in Mount Maunganui on Saturday for their final clash with New Zealand. India and New Zealand are currently playing five-match T20 series. India is leading the series 4-0.

Live Blog: India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I

Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of 1st T20I between India and New Zealand
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayDNAZee News

5th T20I Live: India win toss, opt to bat vs NZ

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball by ball commentary of 5th T20I match between India and New Zealand on Times of India.
IndiaTimes

msnindia

MSN India Live: India vs NZ, 5th T20I https://t.co/7LJ2Q34p5V 4 minutes ago

indiatvnews

India TV #NZvIND 5th T20I: Virat Kohli rested as India win toss and opt to bat against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Visit… https://t.co/WkQO1gl5GG 11 minutes ago

WomensCricZone

Women's CricZone Big scalp! Ellyse Perry holes out to long-on off Radha Yadav. AUS 99/6 (17.5) Live blog: https://t.co/Vi3Kz9rKip #AUSvIND #T20Triseries 51 minutes ago

WomensCricZone

Women's CricZone Can India believe? Australia lose Jess Jonassen, thanks to Rajeshwari Gayakwad. AUS 83/5 (15) WHAT'S YOUR HUNCH?… https://t.co/3cfRoXrnOS 1 hour ago

WomensCricZone

Women's CricZone Reddy-ly dismissed! Rachael Haynes' is the fourth wicket to fall as Arundhati Reddy strikes. AUS 52/4 (9.5) Live… https://t.co/7pek9ZP66V 1 hour ago

KalyaniPrabhu2

AP.கல்யாணி RT @WomensCricZone: Pan-dey money! Shikha Pandey strikes on her first ball, getting rid of Alyssa Healy very cheaply AUS 1/1 (1.1) Live… 1 hour ago

WomensCricZone

Women's CricZone Wicket play India's spinners have picked up two wickets to leave Australia reeling. AUS 31/3 (6) Live blog:… https://t.co/tvjEmPrOol 2 hours ago

WomensCricZone

Women's CricZone Pan-dey money! Shikha Pandey strikes on her first ball, getting rid of Alyssa Healy very cheaply AUS 1/1 (1.1) L… https://t.co/eRZDJMWZJS 2 hours ago

