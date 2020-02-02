|
Live Blog, 5th T20I: India vs New Zealand
|
|
Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball-by-ball commentary and scorecard of 5th T20I between India and New Zealand
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated
This Day in History:
Gandhi Is Assassinated January 30, 1948 The political and spiritual
leader of the Indian independence
movement was assassinated
in New Delhi by a Hindu fanatic. Known as..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:24Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this