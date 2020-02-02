Global  

Goalies Mike Smith, Cam Talbot fight as Oilers-Flames rivalry heats up

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The intense Battle of Alberta gets even more heated as Oilers goalie Mike Smith fights Flames netminder Cam Talbot.
Tweets about this

TKowalski64

T. Hill RT @brandonmcain: On Saturday, NHL goalies made some noise. - Three shutouts: Marc-Andre Fleury, Henrik Lundqvist, Carey Price - Corey Cra… 23 minutes ago

brandonmcain

Brandon Cain On Saturday, NHL goalies made some noise. - Three shutouts: Marc-Andre Fleury, Henrik Lundqvist, Carey Price - Cor… https://t.co/uw378nc2v1 24 minutes ago

TheDraftAnalyst

Steve Kournianos RT @sportingnewsca: The goalies stole the show in the #BattleOfAlberta. https://t.co/Fzx8sHkIlj 24 minutes ago

Imahockeyguy

Jeremy Thompson Not that it really needs to be mentioned but a reminder that Cam Talbot and Mike Smith played for the opposite side… https://t.co/7RvU86vFVd 41 minutes ago

SonicBananas87

when are the stanley pup playoffs @figurativehell Talbot had like 21 PIM and Mike Smith had 17, so it was a night for goalies 1 hour ago

sportingnewsca

Sporting News Canada The goalies stole the show in the #BattleOfAlberta. https://t.co/Fzx8sHkIlj 1 hour ago

FakeDawnSummers

Dawn Summers RT @JMile305: 🚨🚨🚨EMERGENCY GOALIES ARE DRESSING🚨🚨🚨THIS IS NOT A DRILL🚨🚨🚨 Cam Talbot and Mike Smith have been ejected from the battle of Al… 2 hours ago

Jersey_Gulls

GoalieMom 🏒🏳️‍🌈❤️ @Deputy_Hockey @FriedgeHNIC Given the two goalies? Not surprised they made the decision to fight. Mike Smith is scr… https://t.co/aaxjenxkDq 2 hours ago

