Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > McDavid scores twice, Oilers battle past Flames

McDavid scores twice, Oilers battle past Flames

FOX Sports Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
McDavid scores twice, Oilers battle past FlamesConnor McDavid scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to an 8-3 victory over the Calgary Flames
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights [Video]Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers, 02/01/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:37Published

NHL Highlights | Flames @ Oilers 1/29/20 [Video]NHL Highlights | Flames @ Oilers 1/29/20

Extended highlights of the Calgary Flames at the Edmonton Oilers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oilers top Flames 8-3; goalies Mike Smith, Cam Talbot fight

Connor McDavid scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to an 8-3 victory over the Calgary Flames
FOX Sports

Monahan scores shootout winner, Flames edge rival Oilers 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames snapped a two-game skid with a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Yegisawesome

Yeg is Awesome McDavid scores twice, Draisaitl has four assists as Oilers down Flames 8-3 https://t.co/3gQJgzqqzM #yeg #yegnews #yegisawesome #Alberta411 2 hours ago

JSiempelkamp

Justin Siempelkamp RT @Sportsnet: The @EdmontonOilers triumphed over the @NHLFlames in another fiery #BattleOfAlberta. https://t.co/dwBoLh8TNn 2 hours ago

Sporterx3

Sporterx McDavid scores twice, Oilers battle past Flames https://t.co/Pen9iWJzPL https://t.co/VedqgW6mjV 3 hours ago

lrobonews

NHLroboNews McDavid scores twice, Draisaitl has four assists as Oilers top Flames https://t.co/Iug3Vftm2i https://t.co/vTunnxtOQy 3 hours ago

brentbisso

Brent Bisso "McDavid Scores Twice, Oilers Battle Past Flames" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/CfsZDIlvsT 3 hours ago

robjannetty

rob jannetty McDavid scores twice, Oilers battle past Flames https://t.co/Yfq3qBuAZy 3 hours ago

kittycatrj

kitty cat McDavid scores twice, Oilers battle past Flames https://t.co/XrlMvPGwo3 3 hours ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports McDavid scores twice, Oilers beat Flames 8-3 in a wild Battle of Alberta that included a goalie fight. https://t.co/VsZba6t3VL 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.