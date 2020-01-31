Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ruben Neves 'ran the show' for Wolves on Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd debut

Ruben Neves 'ran the show' for Wolves on Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd debut

Daily Star Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Ruben Neves 'ran the show' for Wolves on Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd debutUnited's latest big money signing impressed former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray despite not being able to inspire his side to a win on his debut
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Neville impressed by Bruno Fernandes´ Man Utd debut despite Veron concerns

Gary Neville saw signs of Juan Sebastian Veron in Bruno Fernandes’ debut for Manchester United, but was ultimately encouraged by the midfielder’s display....
SoccerNews.com

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains why Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd debut may have to wait ahead of Wolves

Bruno Fernandes has lifted moods around Old Trafford after his transfer to Manchester United but fans may have to wait for his debut ahead of their Wolves clash
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GrumpyDad3

John ◣ ◢ Caught up with @BBCMOTD Only mentioned Wolves to show how poor Yoonited are up front. Nothing about Ruben Neves… https://t.co/t14oOha2bh 9 hours ago

mikey_bwoy

Mike RT @alexedicken: Today was supposed to be all about Bruno Fernandes but Ruben Neves stole the show. Some excellent performances from the #… 11 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Ruben Neves 'ran the show' for Wolves on Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd debut https://t.co/zi3rPAjsBj https://t.co/OSaqWBI5bL 11 hours ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle United's latest big money signing impressed former Wolves goalkeeper Matt Murray despite not being able to inspire… https://t.co/2ANOkTMLsM 12 hours ago

fbbsix

Super League Ruben Neves 'ran the show' for Wolves on Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd debut https://t.co/oAKrphgEYT 13 hours ago

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Ruben Neves 'ran the show' for Wolves on Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd debut https://t.co/VBk5VTzLMQ https://t.co/bM8RmTQpKq 13 hours ago

wolvesnews2020

wolvesnews2020 Ruben Neves 'ran the show' for Wolves on Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd debut https://t.co/81Mye17fiO https://t.co/IqrA6AYKml 13 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Ruben Neves 'ran the show' for Wolves on Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd debut https://t.co/zi3rPAjsBj https://t.co/RIIH4CpKEC 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.