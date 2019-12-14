Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Burnley v Arsenal

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Charlie Nicholas is backing Arsenal to secure a much-needed win against Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon. Arsenal have failed to win their last three Premier League games since a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on New Year’s Day at The Emirates. The Gunners have drawn with Crystal Palace, Sheffield United and Chelsea FC […]



