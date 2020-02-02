Global  

Bathurst 12 Hour: Gounon, Soulet and Pepper win for Bentley

Autosport Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Jules Gounon survived a late puncture to take a first Bathurst 12 Hour win for Bentley amid an ongoing threat of rain, alongside Maxime Soulet and Jordan Pepper
