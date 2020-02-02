Global  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines why Man United signed Odion Ighalo

Sunday, 2 February 2020
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is backing Odion Ighalo to bring a different threat to the Manchester United team after the striker completed his loan move to Old Trafford. The Red Devils signed the former Watford striker on loan for the remainder of the season from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua to ease their injury crisis up front. […]

The post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer outlines why Man United signed Odion Ighalo appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Solskjaer hails Fernandes arrival at Man Utd

Solskjaer hails Fernandes arrival at Man Utd 01:45

 Fernandes fit enough to play for Manchester United

