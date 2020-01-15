NHL.com Carey Price will likely make a fifth straight start for the Canadiens when they host the Blue Jackets (2 p.m. ET; S… https://t.co/dRnxoQOPoT 2 hours ago

🇨🇦🥌🏒Keira Chelsea ⛹️‍♂️🎳🇨🇦 @bendnbrews Yes, both the Manitoba and Alberta provincial finals for men's curling happen today. Winners qualify fo… https://t.co/RGlNUDj3bA 2 hours ago

Sporterx Canadiens host the Blue Jackets after shutout win https://t.co/K7j7ubs0BD https://t.co/jlYB0iLV06 8 hours ago

Blue Jacket Fans Canadiens host the Blue Jackets after shutout win https://t.co/M5tK5Jl5Rp https://t.co/SuAbCjxyOS 9 hours ago

Ron Bohning Canadiens host the Blue Jackets after shutout win https://t.co/xbmG3DDuMl #nhl 9 hours ago

World News Read Most In 24 hours Canadiens host the Blue Jackets after shutout win https://t.co/7lQz0ApgDc 9 hours ago

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Gallagher boosts Canadiens ahead of Blue Jackets' visit: Winger Brendan Gallagher is back, and that bodes well for… https://t.co/VWg8doTAfK 11 hours ago