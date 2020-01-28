Global  

Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open Final: Live Updates

Zee News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
World number two and Serbian tennis maestro Novak Djokovic will look to defend the Australian Open title when he locks horns with Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem in the summit showdown of the first major of the season at the Melbourne Park on Sunday. 
News video: Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy

Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy 01:21

 First time grand slam champion Sofia Kenin poses with Australian Open trophy after beating Garbine Muguruza in the final on Saturday.

Novak Djokovic makes history after beating Dominic Thiem in Australian Open final

Novak Djokovic makes history after beating Dominic Thiem in Australian Open finalNovak Djokovic secured a 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 win against Dominic Thiem to win the Australian Open for the eighth time in his career
Daily Star

Australian Open 2020 LIVE updates: Novak Djokovic v Dominic Thiem men's final

World No.2 Novak Djokovic is gunning for an extraordinary eighth Australian Open title. World No.4 Dominic Thiem is searching for his first major
The Age


NitaliBogati

Nitali Bogati RT @BBCSport: NOVAK DJOKOVIC IS THE #AUSOPEN CHAMPION... AGAIN! 🏆2008 🏆2011 🏆2012 🏆2013 🏆2015 🏆2016 🏆2019 🏆2020 From 2-1 down he's come… 3 seconds ago

fgabika

Gabriela Feher RT @etonwilber: #ATP | Ranking 1⃣ Novak Djokovic 🇷🇸 2⃣ Rafael Nadal 🇪🇸 3⃣ Roger Federer 🇨🇭 4⃣ Dominic Thiem 🇦🇹 5⃣ Daniil Medvedev 🇷🇺 6⃣ St… 9 seconds ago

audzbacani_says

Audrey L. Bacani RT @pankajbhatta: #AusOpen 8th Australian Open title for Novak Djokovic. He beats Dominic Thiem in a 5-set marathon to clinch his 17th Gr… 13 seconds ago

newzeepk

Newzeepk Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem in 5 sets to win the Australian Open 1/2 https://t.co/3Ev0bOsnw9 13 seconds ago

NewsOnlyZim1

News Only Zim RT @josemorgado: CHAMPION again. Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in 4 hours, coming back from two sets to one d… 14 seconds ago

oneandonlydeng

Andrea RT @usopen: KING OF MELBOURNE 👑 Novak Djokovic claims his eighth Australian Open title, defeating Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.… 16 seconds ago

milop89j

Milos Pusara RT @cnnbrk: Novak Djokovic wins his eighth Australian Open title after defeating Dominic Thiem in a five-set thriller https://t.co/zfRYhOQb… 25 seconds ago

EddySr1728

Scott Edwards RT @globeandmail: Novak Djokovic edges Dominic Thiem in thriller to clinch eighth Australian Open https://t.co/p0BUIgi8YR @Globe_Sports htt… 26 seconds ago

