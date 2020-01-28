Global  

Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Man City

The Sport Review Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester City to ease to a 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening. The defending Premier League champions have seen their chances of retaining the title for a third successive season fade over the past couple of months. Manchester City booked their place in the […]

The post Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Man City appeared first on The Sport Review.
 Manchester City travel to Tottenham where Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola will go head-to-head in a Premier League battle between two of the Premier League's top six.

