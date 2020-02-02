Sport24.co.za | Meet Alex, the taxi driver who became a Grand Slam-winning coach

Global  

Meet Alex, the taxi driver who became a Grand Slam-winning coach

News24 Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
It wasn't so long ago that Sofia Kenin's father was driving taxis. These days Alex Kenin, despite starting with close to zero tennis knowledge, is a Grand Slam winning coach.
Australian Open: Sofia Kenin thanks dad after maiden Grand Slam title

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin thanks her dad, who is a former cab driver and self-taught coach, for guiding her to a maiden Grand Slam title.
BBC Sport

Champion Kenin thanks 'crazy smart' dad - the self-taught coach behind her success

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin thanks her dad, who is a former cab driver and self-taught coach, for guiding her to a maiden Grand Slam title.
BBC News

