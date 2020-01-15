Global  

Steven Bergwijn Will Be a Fantastic Player for Spurs – Jose Mourinho (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur signed winger Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven, and head coach Jose Mourinho believes they’ve got a player of ‘amazing potential. Jose Mourinho on Tottenham signing Steven Bergwijn 🗣"We got a kid with amazing potential" pic.twitter.com/esH70xMrGR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2020

The post Steven Bergwijn Will Be a Fantastic Player for Spurs – Jose Mourinho (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
