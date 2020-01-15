Steven Bergwijn Will Be a Fantastic Player for Spurs – Jose Mourinho (Video)

Here's the team that we reckon Jose Mourinho will choose to take on Manchester City in the Premier League match

Tanganga and Ndombele in, no Bergwijn: How Tottenham could line up to face Manchester City New Tottenham signing Steven Bergwijn will be in contention to make his Spurs debut as Jose Mourinho's men host Manchester City, but will he start in north...

Football.london 3 days ago



