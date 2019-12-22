Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Kylian Mbappe Reacts Angrily to Being Substituted in PSG’s 5-0 Thrashing of Montpellier (Video)

Kylian Mbappe Reacts Angrily to Being Substituted in PSG’s 5-0 Thrashing of Montpellier (Video)

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The future of Kylian Mbappe is always a hot topic in the football press. But while when he’ll leave Paris Saint-Germain and where he’ll go may still be unknown, it has become quite obvious that he isn’t happy with the way Thomas Tuchel is managing his game-time. This is not the first time we’ve seen […]

The post Kylian Mbappe Reacts Angrily to Being Substituted in PSG’s 5-0 Thrashing of Montpellier (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Kylian Mbappe annoyed with being subbed off as rumors of Real move lurk

Kylian Mbappe annoyed with being subbed off as rumors of Real move lurk 00:29

 Barely-legal football phenom Kylian Mbappe seems to be quite annoyed with Paris Saint Germaine coach Thomas Tuchel subbing him off after amassing a 5-0 lead at home against Montpellier in League 1 action on Saturday (February 1). This clip shows Mbappe and Tuchel's disagreement up-close and the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mbappe dresses up as Santa for young PSG fans [Video]Mbappe dresses up as Santa for young PSG fans

Paris St. Germain's World Cup winning striker Kylian Mbappe made Christmas for a number of young PSG fans by dressing up as Santa Claus and gifting them presents.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Thomas Tuchel dismisses fears over Kylian Mbappe’s PSG future after touchline bust-up

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel has denied claims that his weekend touchline spat with Kylian Mbappe will see the superstar push for a move away from the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Mid-DaySoccerNews.comDaily StarBBC SportFootball.london

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar unhappy as PSG thrash Montpellier

Paris St-Germain move 13 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 after thrashing Montpellier - but Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are not happy.
BBC Sport


Tweets about this

BeastAn0n

BeastAn0n Kylian Mbappe Reacts Angrily to Being Substituted in PSG’s 5-0 Thrashing of Montpellier (Video) https://t.co/BIX7dN3Pd6 1 week ago

LagreeneAya

aya lagreene Kylian Mbappe Reacts Angrily to Being Substituted in PSG’s 5-0 Thrashing of Montpellier (Video)… https://t.co/fldxpaNvNb 1 week ago

carterk60393015

carter keith Kylian Mbappe Reacts Angrily to Being Substituted in PSG’s 5-0 Thrashing of Montpellier (Video)… https://t.co/Iu4rY1FPog 1 week ago

mirortv

mahfuz dursun Kylian Mbappe Reacts Angrily to Being Substituted in PSG’s 5-0 Thrashing of Montpellier (Video) https://t.co/PFLqL0HBt4 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.