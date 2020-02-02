Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Central Coast Mariners 1-3 Western Sydney Wanderers: Cox begins post-Babbel era with debut goal

Central Coast Mariners 1-3 Western Sydney Wanderers: Cox begins post-Babbel era with debut goal

SoccerNews.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Simon Cox shone on debut as Western Sydney Wanderers began a new era with a 3-1 win over Central Coast Mariners on Sunday. In their first A-League fixture since sacking Markus Babbel, the Wanderers were indebted to debutant Cox for helping to see off a resilient Central Coast in Gosford. The former Nottingham Forest striker appeared […]

The post Central Coast Mariners 1-3 Western Sydney Wanderers: Cox begins post-Babbel era with debut goal appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KSBW - Published < > Embed
News video: No confirmed Coronavirus cases on Central Coast, people have been tested

No confirmed Coronavirus cases on Central Coast, people have been tested 02:55

 No confirmed Coronavirus cases on Central Coast, people have been tested

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adorable rescued Tayra loves sweet potato [Video]Adorable rescued Tayra loves sweet potato

This adorable young Tayra had to be rescued, so now he depends on his caretakers to feed him. As an omnivorous animal, his diet is both animal and plant based, and he particularly loves sweet potatoes!..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:39Published

Salvation Army orgs across Central Coast use Share Your Holiday donations locally [Video]Salvation Army orgs across Central Coast use Share Your Holiday donations locally

From after school programs like this one in Salinas, to meals for the hungry on the Monterey Peninsual, The Salvation Army Organizations across the central coast work 24/7 to help the less fortunate

Credit: KSBW     Duration: 02:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cox stars on Wanderers debut in confidence-boosting win over Mariners

Simon Cox came off the bench to score one and set-up another in the Wanderers 3-1 win over Central Coast.
The Age


Tweets about this

Socceraust

Socceraust Hyundai A League 2019/20 #ALeague 17. Round - Sunday, 02/02/2020 - 16:00 - Central Coast Stadium Central Coast Mari… https://t.co/UgMM9ndCkG 2 hours ago

ALeagueStats

ALeagueStats Central Coast Mariners 1-3 Western Sydney Wanderers Central Coast Mariners are now on a 3 match losing streak. #ALeague #CCMvWSW 2 hours ago

FanzALeague

A-League Fanz Western Sydney Wanderers captain Mitchell Duke channels inner Sergio Ramos with cheeky panenka https://t.co/ua25Nj2IQk #FoxSports 2 hours ago

Bicker84

Christopher Bicker Hyundai Australian A-League - Central Coast Mariners 1 Western Sydney Wanderers 2 2 hours ago

ALeague

Hyundai A-League An absolute nail-biter of a finish. Read more here 👇 #CCMvWSW #ALeague https://t.co/seW2ClBLbu 3 hours ago

FOXFOOTBALL

FOX Sports Football Job done... just! The @CCMariners launched a late comeback but @wswanderersfc were just too good in the end in Jea… https://t.co/c5iAaKr7IQ 3 hours ago

footydownunder

Footy Down Under #ALEAGUE Central Coast Mariners 1 Western Sydney Wanderers 3 3 hours ago

FlashScoreAU

FlashScore.com.au Old Boy Mitch Duke adds the sauce into the dropped pie for the Mariners as the Wanderers grab a massive 3pts on the… https://t.co/FRkQZL0ooS 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.