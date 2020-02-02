Central Coast Mariners 1-3 Western Sydney Wanderers: Cox begins post-Babbel era with debut goal

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Simon Cox shone on debut as Western Sydney Wanderers began a new era with a 3-1 win over Central Coast Mariners on Sunday. In their first A-League fixture since sacking Markus Babbel, the Wanderers were indebted to debutant Cox for helping to see off a resilient Central Coast in Gosford. The former Nottingham Forest striker appeared […]



