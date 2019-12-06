Global  

Damian Lillard: Portland Trail Blazers point guard continues scoring streak

BBC Sport Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard has now scored 293 points in six games, while the LA Lakers have won their first game since Kobe Bryant's death.
Lillard has triple-double and Blazers beat Rockets 125-112

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 36 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, and the Portland Trail Blazers spoiled James...
Seattle Times

Lillard scores 51 as Trail Blazers beat Jazz 124-107

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard’s hot streak continued with 51 points, including nine 3-pointers, and 12 assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers handed...
Seattle Times


SHAWNKOBE4

SHAWNKOBE RT @NBA: Damian Lillard leads the way with 48 PTS (7 3PM), 9 REB, 10 AST as the Trail Blazers beat the Lakers 127-119 at Staples Center. Ha… 4 minutes ago

PecMalo

Pec RT @NBAonTNT: @PecMalo Kyrie Irving and the Celtics host the Bucks, then the Pelicans travel to Portland to face Damian Lillard and the Tra… 34 minutes ago

avpnews_live

AVP News Damian Lillard: Portland Trail Blazers point guard continues scoring streak https://t.co/bV1bwgUoeX https://t.co/Ch4j3BNMiK 43 minutes ago

VernellGordon

Vernell RT @NBCSNorthwest: “He’s the most efficient basketball player in the league for the last month or so. Like I always say, he’s a machine. He… 49 minutes ago

martinLuengo2

martin Luengo Portland Trail Blazers 124 (Damian Lillard 51 pts, Hassan Whiteside 17 pts, 21 rebs) Utah Jazz 107 (Donovan Mitchell 25 pts) 52 minutes ago

z9basket

Z9BASKET RT @latimessports: Fastbreak: Damian Lillard has no reason to celebrate after 48 points against Lakers https://t.co/Xwy4G5pA4v 52 minutes ago

TheBiafraStar

The Biafra Star New post (Damian Lillard: Portland Trail Blazers point guard continues scoring streak) has been published on The Bi… https://t.co/uDOWO0Uvwf 58 minutes ago

sntcor

Sports News Today ⚽️ Lillard: Blazers working it out https://t.co/bS8oH4x5x2 https://t.co/OxTq2eA5YG 2 hours ago

