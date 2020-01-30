Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 5th T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 runs, notch up rare 5-0 whitewash

5th T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 runs, notch up rare 5-0 whitewash

IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
India registered a rare 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand after notching up a seven-run win in the fifth and final T20 International at Bay Oval on Sunday. Electing to bat, India posted 163 for three, riding on Rohit Sharma's 60* off 41 balls and a 33-ball 45 from KL Rahul. The visitors then restricted the hosts to 156 for nine with Jasprit Bumrah claiming three wickets for 12 runs.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Spectators are all set to watch final match between India New Zealand in Tauranga

Spectators are all set to watch final match between India New Zealand in Tauranga 01:52

 Spectators are all set to watch final match between India New Zealand in Tauranga

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis [Video]India vs New Zealand | Men in Blue arrive for final T20I clash with the Kiwis

Indian cricket team arrived in Mount Maunganui on Saturday for their final clash with New Zealand. India and New Zealand are currently playing five-match T20 series. India is leading the series 4-0.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:33Published

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated [Video]This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated

This Day in History: Gandhi Is Assassinated January 30, 1948 The political and spiritual leader of the Indian independence movement was assassinated in New Delhi by a Hindu fanatic. Known as..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NZ vs IND: India defeats New Zealand by 7 runs in 5th T20I to complete series whitewash

India will once again lock horns with New Zealand on February 5 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton for the first ODI of the three-match series next.
DNA

India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Cricket Score Updates: India’s chance for a rare whitewash


Indian Express


Tweets about this

Bindas_Bol_

People Truth RT @DDNewslive: 5th T20I: India 🇮🇳 beat New Zealand🇳🇿by 7 runs; clinch T20 series 5-0 #NZvIND India: 163/3 New Zealand: 156/9 https://t.c… 15 minutes ago

artanupam

Anupam Srivastava RT @airnewsalerts: #NZvIND: India beat New Zealand by 7 runs in 5th T20I; Clinch series by 5-0. Brief Score: India 163/3 Ne… 19 minutes ago

arifmonline

#Hashtag RT @CricketNDTV: India (163/3) beat New Zealand (156/9) by 7 runs in Mount Maunganui to register 5-0 series whitewash #NZvIND #NZvsIND #IN… 32 minutes ago

bigbullq8

H.E.Amb. Dr. Pandari S. Shetty India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Highlights: India beat New Zealand by 7 runs to complete 5-0 whitewash | Cricket News… https://t.co/yIcrTyMmBR 40 minutes ago

Toggle07

rahul RT @kaustats: First team to win ODI series 5-0 West Indies vs India in 1983 (in India) First team to win T20I series 5-0 India vs New Zeal… 42 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @toisports: #INDvNZ #NZvIND 5th T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 runs, notch up rare 5-0 whitewash READ: https://t.co/hyfYdNoY1W ht… 50 minutes ago

inkPointMedia

inkPoint Media📰 India complete whitewash in New Zealand, beat Kiwis 5-0 in T20I series https://t.co/VOottUSJPt 📢#talk2back | 📰… https://t.co/Nkzk0zZ2i7 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.