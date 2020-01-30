5th T20I: India beat New Zealand by 7 runs, notch up rare 5-0 whitewash

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

India registered a rare 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand after notching up a seven-run win in the fifth and final T20 International at Bay Oval on Sunday. Electing to bat, India posted 163 for three, riding on Rohit Sharma's 60* off 41 balls and a 33-ball 45 from KL Rahul. The visitors then restricted the hosts to 156 for nine with Jasprit Bumrah claiming three wickets for 12 runs. 👓 View full article

