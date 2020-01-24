Global  

Ex-Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp admits he feels sorry for Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and says his players need 'a kick up the backside'

talkSPORT Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp ‘feels sorry’ for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after another disappointing display in the Premier League. The Red Devils drew 0-0 with Wolves at Old Trafford and couldn’t breakdown their opponents stubborn defence, which has continually caused top sides trouble. Solskjaer’s men only managed five shots on target with […]
 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is pleased to have finally secured the signature of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

