Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'The hatred is real': Oilers dominate Flames in latest chapter of Battle of Alberta

'The hatred is real': Oilers dominate Flames in latest chapter of Battle of Alberta

CBC.ca Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The Calgary Flames won the first three games this season in the renewed Battle of Alberta, but on Saturday it was Edmonton who got the upper hand. The 8-3 Oilers win was also notable as it included a historic first in the nearly four-decades old rivalry: a goalie fight.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Goalies step into the ring as Oilers romp past Flames in Battle of Alberta

Connor McDavid scored twice to lead the Edmonton Oilers to an 8-3 victory over the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday night.
CBC.ca

Goalies Mike Smith, Cam Talbot fight as Oilers-Flames rivalry heats up

The intense Battle of Alberta gets even more heated as Oilers goalie Mike Smith fights Flames netminder Cam Talbot.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

oilertweets

OilerHockey 'The hatred is real': Oilers dominate Flames in latest chapter of Battle of Alberta https://t.co/AgCQ2czuNk 6 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/60mzIzT1px The Calgary Flames won the first three games this season in the renewed Battle of Alberta,… https://t.co/dtuza3kc3Z 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.