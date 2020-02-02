'The hatred is real': Oilers dominate Flames in latest chapter of Battle of Alberta

The Calgary Flames won the first three games this season in the renewed Battle of Alberta, but on Saturday it was Edmonton who got the upper hand. The 8-3 Oilers win was also notable as it included a historic first in the nearly four-decades old rivalry: a goalie fight.

